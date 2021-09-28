Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >TCS bags five-year contract from German bank NORD/LB

TCS bags five-year contract from German bank NORD/LB

TCS currently has partnerships with over 100 leading German corporations.
1 min read . 04:00 PM IST Livemint

  • TCS will work with NORD/LB to simplify and transform its application estate across multiple businesses – financial markets, wholesale and retail banking, through application consolidation and automation

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) has bagged a five-year IT transformation contract from NORD/LB, a leading German commercial bank that is targeting a new business model by 2024 with a more agile operating model.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

“As part of the partnership, TCS will work with the bank to simplify and transform its application estate across multiple businesses – financial markets, wholesale and retail banking, through application consolidation and automation," TCS said in a statement.

TCS said it will help NORD/LB adopt newer technologies to automate manual processes in the application management environment and enhance operational resilience. Leveraging its deep knowledge of local banking norms, TCS said it will also build new features and functionality to support NORD/LB´s transformation goals.

“NORD/LB is transforming its business to adapt to the latest trends and we decided it was time for us to look at the next step of technology transformation," said Tobias Meiler, chief information officer, NORD/LB.

“TCS is a strategic partner for multiple leading financial institutions across the region, and has been driving IT landscape transformation, business innovation and growth…We will leverage our deep domain knowledge and technology expertise to transform their IT landscape and help accelerate their growth and transformation journey," said Uma Rijhwani, business unit head, Financial Services – Central Europe, TCS.

Present in Germany since 1991, TCS currently has partnerships with over 100 leading German corporations. In January 2021, TCS acquired Postbank Systems AG, a full-range captive IT service provider, adding around 1,500 employees with deep banking expertise, to support its growth in Germany.

