IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said that its board will announce the financial results for the quarter ending 30 September, 2021 on 8 October. Along with that, the board may also declare its second interim dividend on the same day.

“The second interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose," TCS said in a regulatory filing.

TCS will also hold investor and analyst calls on October 8, 2021.

Shares of TCS on Thursday traded 0.45% lower to close at ₹3,774.50 apiece on BSE.

TCS had reported a 28.5% rise in the March quarter of FY22 with net profit of ₹9,008 crore as compared to ₹7,008 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's revenue from operations in the June quarter grew 18.5% to ₹45,411 crore from ₹38,322 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company's board has declared an interim dividend of ₹7 per Equity Share of Re. 1 each of the company.

