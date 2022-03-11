Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) buyback has seen record participation just three days into the offer, with investors tendering over 200,000 shares as of today, according to the data from exchange

The previous highest participation for the TCS buyback was just above 195,000 investors. On Friday, TCS shares closed 0.50% lower at ₹3,603 apiece on NSE.

TCS board in January approved a proposal to buy back up to 4 crore shares for an amount not exceeding ₹18,000 crore at ₹4,500 per share. TCS' share buyback offer has opened on 9 March and will close on 23 March.

In the reserved category for small shareholders, the ratio of buyback will be "1 equity share for every 7 equity shares held on the record date." In the general category for all other eligible shareholders, the ratio of buyback will be 1 for every 108 equity shares held on the record date.

The IT giant had fixed February 23, 2022, as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of the equity shareholders who would be eligible to participate in TCS' share buyback.

The last date for receipt of completed Tender Forms and other specified documents including physical share certificates (if and as applicable) by the Registrar is also 23 March. The last date of settlement of bids on the exchanges is 1 April.

This is TCS' fourth and biggest buyback in the past 5 years. The previous buyback of the TCS, worth about ₹16,000 crore, had opened on December 18, 2020, and closed on January 1, 2021.

A share buyback, also known as share repurchase, is a corporate action to buy back its own outstanding shares from its existing shareholders usually at a premium to the prevailing market price. It can be an alternative tax-efficient way to return money to shareholders. Share buybacks reduce the number of shares in circulation, which can increase the share value and the earnings per share (EPS).

