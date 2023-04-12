IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday said that Chief Executive Officer K Krithivasan will take over the post on 1 June, 2023. He has been appointed for a period of five years.

“We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company have, at its meeting held today, appointed Mr. K. Krithivasan as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company to take over from Mr. Rajesh Gopinathan with effect from June 1, 2023, subject to approval of the shareholders. The term of his appointment is for a period of 5 years," said TCS in its filing.

Rajesh Gopinathan, the outgoing Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, who will be staying on till September 15 said that leadership transition over the next few months is smooth and seamless to all stakeholders.

“It is very satisfying to look back at our strong growth in FY 2023, on top of the mid-teen growth in the prior year. The strength of our order book demonstrates the resilience of demand for our services and gives us visibility for growth in the medium term. Krithi and I are working closely to ensure that the leadership transition over the next few months is smooth and seamless to all our stakeholders, and that TCS is well positioned to capture the opportunities ahead," said Rajesh Gopinathan.

TCS posted a consolidated net profit of ₹11,392 crore, up by 14.76% in Q4FY23 compared to a profit of ₹9,926 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The company posted a consolidated PAT of ₹10,846 crore in December 2022 quarter.

The consolidated revenue in the quarter stood at ₹59,162 crore, rising by 16.94% from ₹50,591 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal. The company posted revenue of ₹58,229 crore in December 2022 quarter. In constant currency, the review growth stood at 10.7% YoY.

The company has declared a final dividend of ₹24 per equity share. On Wednesday, the company's scrip ended 0.87 per cent higher at ₹3,242.10 on BSE.