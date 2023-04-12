TCS CEO K Krithivasan to take over on 1 June, 20232 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 06:41 PM IST
- Rajesh Gopinathan, the outgoing Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, who will be staying on till September 15 said that leadership transition over the next few months is smooth and seamless
IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday said that Chief Executive Officer K Krithivasan will take over the post on 1 June, 2023. He has been appointed for a period of five years.
