TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan remuneration jumps 26% in FY22

The cloud adoption trends strengthened further in FY22, with more clients embarking on multi-horizon cloud transformation journeys. However, TCS believes there has been a change in mindset. “During the year, enterprises moved from thinking of technology-led innovation as a way of coping with pandemic challenges, to looking at it as a means of powering their growth and transformation, especially in the case of clients who had already moved their most critical workloads to the cloud," Gopinathan said.