MUMBAI : BSE -S0003051" data-name="Tata Consultancy Services">Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ) Ltd kick-started the earnings season for the technology services industry on Wednesday on a sombre note, with its quarterly dollar revenue inching up 0.43% sequentially, the slowest start to a fiscal year since it went public in 2004.

A dull start in the April-June period, which along with the second quarter has historically been the strongest for technology outsourcing firms, made the TCS management concede that double-digit revenue growth in the current fiscal will be a “tall order".

TCS’s revenue totalled $7.23 billion, a 0.43% sequential rise and a 6.6% increase from the year-ago period. In constant currency terms, which does not take into account currency fluctuations, sequential growth remained unchanged, while it was 7% compared to the April-June period of last year.

View Full Image Graphic: Mint

Before this quarter, TCS’s slowest growth at the start of the fiscal year was in the first quarter of 2008, when the global financial crisis sent banks into turmoil, eventually hurting IT services firms like TCS, which expanded its sequential revenue by 0.5%.

TCS did see a 7% sequential decline in revenue in the first quarter of 2020, but that was on account of much of the world coming to a halt because of the lockdowns triggered by the covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

At the heart of TCS’s underperformance in the first quarter was the company’s inability to generate more business from its largest customers, banks, in its largest US market. The BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) segment, which accounts for over 31% of its revenue, grew 3% from a year earlier in constant currency terms. North America, which brings 52% of its business, reported a 4.6% rise.

This underperformance is primarily because fears of a looming recession have made most Fortune 1,000 companies pause their technology spending.

Still, one bright spot in the earnings report card was the resilient performance in the UK, which accounted for 16% of business and saw a 16.1% growth in constant currency terms from the year-ago period.

TCS’s operating margin, which contracted 130 basis points to 23.2% from the January-March period, was better than what analysts estimated. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. The management attributed the decline to annual salary hikes.

Consequently, net income slipped 2.7% sequentially to $1.35 billion, although it was up 10.6% from the year-ago period.

TCS does not give quarterly or annual forecasts, but a Bloomberg survey of 22 analysts had estimated profit to come in at $1.32 billion on net sales of $7.23 billion.

Still, TCS’s performance was better than its smaller rival, HCL Technologies Ltd, which saw its revenue slip in the first quarter. Noida-based HCL saw its quarterly revenue contract by 1%, although the management reaffirmed its full-year revenue growth of between 6 and 8% in constant currency terms.

Analysts are sceptical about TCS’s prospects for the current year, although they maintain that the absence of negative surprises implies the outlook has not worsened.

“The first half of a fiscal year is the strongest for all companies. TCS’s growth is lower than what the Street had anticipated, and for this reason, it is very much possible for the company to see its slowest annual growth," a Mumbai-based analyst at a domestic brokerage said on condition of anonymity.

“Save for a few large deals, it’s a broad-based slowdown. But this is something that has been taken into account. The only positive news is there are no rude surprises in any new sector seeing problems."

Despite the weak show, the management put up a brave face. “It is very satisfying to start the new fiscal year with a string of marquee deal wins," said K. Krithivasan, who succeeded Rajesh Gopinathan as chief executive on 1 June.

“We remain confident in the longer-term demand for our services," said Krithivasan, declining to comment if things will improve in the second half of the current year.

“Basis how we have started the fiscal year, it (a double-digit growth) appears a tall order," chief operating officer N. Ganapathy Subramaniam said in a post-earnings press conference.

In addition to the global uncertainty, TCS, which reported an 8.6% growth to end with $27.93 billion in revenue last year, has faced challenges in the recent month. First, the company saw the abrupt departure of Gopinathan in March. Last month, the company was hit by a bribes-for-jobs scandal, which revealed a few executives entrusted to hire thousands of temporary hires had resorted to favouritism and compromised the recruitment process.

On Wednesday, the management declined to offer a comment on its ongoing probe, which has already led to the sacking of six executives and the blacklisting of six contract staffing firms.

On Wednesday, TCS shares declined 0.36% to ₹3260.20 on BSE, while the benchmark Sensex slipped 0.3% to 65,393.3 points. The earnings were announced after the end of trading in Mumbai.