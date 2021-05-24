Tata Consultancy Services' programming contest, TCS CodeVita, has won a Guinness World Records title for the world's largest computer programming competition. "The ninth season of TCS CodeVita has won a Guinness World Records title as the world’s largest computer programming competition with 136,054 participants from 34 countries," the IT giant said in a statement.

The company said that the 2021 TCS CodeVita competition invited college students from around the world to pit their programming skills against each other to be ranked among the top student programmers globally.

"Their knowledge and coding skills were tested as they solved complex real-world problems over an intense six-hour period."

"The winners walked away with cash prizes, and internship offers to work directly with technology leaders at TCS. This year’s champion, Ben Alexander Mirtchouk of Stevens Institute of Technology, New Jersey, is the competition’s first ever US winner," the statement said.

The TCS said that the first runner up was Václav Volhejn, a student at ETH Zürich in Switzerland. He was followed by second runner up Ali Khosravi from the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia.

"The top three CodeVita finishers received cash prizes of $10,000, $7,000 and $3,000, respectively. They were also offered the opportunity to intern directly with one of the company’s technology leaders," the statement said.

Launched in 2012, the company said, CodeVita helps instill the ‘programming as a sport’ culture worldwide. So far, hundreds of students have completed internships at TCS via CodeVita.

