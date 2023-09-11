TCS collaborates with Dassault Systems in Living Heart Project, to reduce animal, human trails in Cardiovascular science1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 04:28 PM IST
TCS said that it will use its domain and technology expertise, and its research on the Digital BioTwin of the heart to contribute to model refinement
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced on Monday its collaboration with Dassault Systems through its Living Heart Project to drive Digital Transformation in Cardiovascular Science through Bio-Physical Simulation. The project unites an ecosystem of cardiovascular researchers, educators, medical device developers, regulatory agencies including the US FDA, and practicing cardiologists, to develop and validate realistic digital simulations of the human heart.