Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced on Monday its collaboration with Dassault Systems through its Living Heart Project to drive Digital Transformation in Cardiovascular Science through Bio-Physical Simulation. The project unites an ecosystem of cardiovascular researchers, educators, medical device developers, regulatory agencies including the US FDA, and practicing cardiologists, to develop and validate realistic digital simulations of the human heart. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per a release from TCS, the project will create groundbreaking medical solutions like the use of heart simulation as a source of digital evidence for new cardiovascular device approvals. The project includes in-silico clinical trials that could complement the evidence drawn from clinical subjects while reducing the need for animal testing and human enrollment for clinical trials, the release added.

“Their deep expertise in research and technology development will bring invaluable insights to our mission and to others in the field. This collaboration demonstrates our shared commitment to leveraging the virtual world for the advancement of medical science and patient care. By joining forces, we believe we can accelerate the pace of innovation and make significant strides towards our goal of creating and delivering personalized in-silico medical solutions," said Steve Levine, Sr. Director, Virtual Human Modeling, Dassault Systèmes and founder of The Living Heart Project. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“TCS is excited to be a part of the Living Heart initiative, and to collaborate in creating a pathbreaking digital simulation of the human heart that can enrich our understanding of the cardiac function and provide insights for novel cardiac treatments and new product development for the med-tech and pharma sectors. We believe that our extensive expertise in building digital bio-twins for other organs and body parts positions us well to contribute significantly to this collaborative initiative," said Vikram Karakoti, Global Head, of Life Sciences Business, TCS.

Digital Bio Twin research TCS said that it will use its domain and technology expertise, and its research on the Digital BioTwin of the heart to contribute to model refinement, simulation, and technological implementation in developing and validating highly accurate, personalized digital human heart models.