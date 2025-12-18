NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) is piloting standardized cybersecurity practices for its largest clients, forming dedicated teams and fixed response procedures to limit damage from cyberattacks, as one of its marquee customers, Jaguar Land Rover, faces a potential $1 billion hit from a prolonged data breach.
JLR cyberattack pushes TCS to standardize security for top clients
SummaryThe pilots mark a structured approach by TCS to incident response for marquee accounts, including JLR, as client exposure from cyber breaches rises.
