JLR cyberattack pushes TCS to standardize security for top clients

“As all of us know, global businesses are increasingly experiencing cyber-threats. These threats are getting more and more sophisticated. We are working closely with our customers to safeguard their interests. Recent incidents saw some of TCS’s clients becoming victims to these cyber-attacks resulting in severe disruptions to their businesses. I would like to clarify that there has been no compromise of TCS systems, nor any impact to other customers in all these incidents,” Subramanian had said during the company’s post-earnings analyst call on 9 October.