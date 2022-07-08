TCS announced July 16 as the record date to identify eligible shareholders for the dividend payment. Following this, TCS has fixed August 3 as the date for paying the dividend to these shareholders.
IT services major, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday declared an interim dividend of ₹8 per equity share having a face value of Re 1 each to its shareholders. The company has announced its financial performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) period. TCS will identify eligible shareholders for the interim dividend next week and the dividend payment will be carried early next month.
In its financial audit report, TCS said, "We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared an interim dividend of ₹8 per Equity Share of Re 1 each of the Company."
"The interim dividend shall be paid on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Saturday, July 16, 2022, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose," TCS said in its filing.
That said, TCS total equity dividend percentage is 800% for the June 2022 quarter.
In FY22, TCS' total dividend stood at ₹43 per equity share. Further, for the full year, the company's shareholder pay-out stood at ₹38,010 crore up by 12.2% yoy. The pay-out included dividend, buyback and taxes.
On BSE, TCS shares closed at ₹3,264.85 down by ₹22.10 or 0.67%. The shares have touched an intraday high and low of ₹3,300.25 apiece and ₹3,250.05 apiece respectively.
Due to earnings expectations today, investors cautiously bet on TCS shares as the company's market valuation erased the over ₹12 lakh crore mark. TCS market cap is now at ₹11,94,625.39 crore, however, it continues to hold the second most valued company title on BSE.
How will an investor get their dividend:
According to BSE FAQs, the company provides the facility of direct credit of the Dividend to the member’s bank account. Listing Regulations also mandate Companies to credit the Dividend to the members electronically. Members are therefore urged to avail of this facility to ensure safe and speedy credit of their dividend into their Bank account.
A dividend means the distribution of profits by a listed company to its shareholders. Generally, when a company earns profit they share a portion of the surplus with shareholders who have a portion of their stocks and that is called "dividend".