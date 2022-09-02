TCS defers salary hikes for employees completing one year

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) won’t be rolling out hikes to employees who have completed one year with the tech firm. The company in an email to its employees said the hikes for those who have completed their first year, will be rolled out in 2023
“There has been a recent revision in TCS policy around the first anniversary", said a letter sent to the employees. The letter states that those who have completed their first year on April 1 or thereafter will not receive a letter and or increment on completion of one year.
“The first increment will be at the subsequent annual increment cycle", said the letter.
The changes in policy come at a time when the tech sector is gearing up for budget constraints against a recession in the US.
While some firms like Infosys are rolling out 70% of variable pay, reports state that Wipro had delayed payouts for certain employee categories. Margin pressure crunch is one of the main reasons for tech firms where manpower costs are high.
TCS had earlier stated that it has not delayed its variable payouts. TCS did not respond to an email from Mint, at the time the story was published online.