TCS delays onboarding of over 200 lateral recruits, THESE cities' hires impacted: Report2 min read 10 Jul 2023, 10:35 PM IST
TCS has postponed the onboarding of several lateral hires by at least three to four months due to project deferrals and budget cuts. Over 200 recruits are affected.
Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) has been postponing the onboarding of several lateral hires by at least three to four months, according to a media report. The IT giant has been making lateral hires with 1.8 to 15 years of experience. All these hires had been initially facing a one month delay in onboarding, however, according to the media report, these people are now facing at least a three month delay in onboarding.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×