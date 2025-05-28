Tata Sons feels the heat as TCS shrinks dividend for the first time in 20 years
Tata Sons earned less from TCS at a time when it needs more money to bankroll its group companies’ new but loss-making businesses, including assembling iPhones, running Air India, and building Tata Digital.
Bengaluru: Tata Sons received less money from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd in 2024-25 than in the year before, a first year-over-year decline since India’s largest information technology services company went public in August 2004.
TCS had accounted for about 84% of the Tata Group holding company’s total income in 2023-24.