Tata Sons feels the heat as TCS shrinks dividend for the first time in 20 years

TCS’s relative resiliency

Since going public in 2004, TCS has seen its parent and public shareholders earn more money year after year. The only aberration was when TCS returned ₹10,206 crore to shareholders in FY16 after giving them ₹18,088 crore the previous financial year. This was because TCS had given a special dividend of ₹9,166 crore in FY15 to commemorate 10 years since it went public.