The employee headcount at India's biggest IT services company TCS crossed the 500,000 mark in the June quarter, with total workforce of 509,058 as of June 30. TCS saw a net addition of 20,409, its highest quarterly net addition ever.

"The workforce continues to be very diverse, comprising 155 nationalities and with women making up 36.2% of the workforce," the Tata group company said.

"Employees logged over 10 million learning hours in Q1. Over 478,000 employees have been trained in Agile methods and over 407,000 employees have been trained on multiple new technologies."

TCS also said that "IT Services attrition rate (LTM) was at 8.6%, the lowest in the industry."

Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer, said: “During the months of April and May, the second wave of pandemic has been quite demanding for the TCS Family. Our thoughts are with the families who suffered personal loss despite our best efforts. I want to acknowledge the temperament and personality of our associates who stood by each other in these stressful times. We continued to place a premium on associate health and wellbeing and have taken vaccination as a priority for all our associates, dependents and contract staff. "

"In less than two months, over half a million associates and family members and over 70 percent of our associates have been vaccinated, and we are on track to vaccinate all TCSers and families by September," he said .

TCS today announced a 29% rise year-on-year in quarterly profit, powered by higher demand from businesses ramping up digital services during the COVID-19 crisis. Net profit rose to ₹9,008 crore, in the three months to June 30 from ₹7,008 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations jumped 18.5% to ₹45,411 crore.

Operating margin improved to 25.5%. TCS also announced an interim dividend ₹7 per share.

Commenting on the Q1 earnings, Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said: “I am humbled that in a personally challenging quarter to many, TCSers demonstrated phenomenal character in helping each other, be meaningful to the communities and delivered on our commitments to clients. On that backdrop, our business in North America, BFSI and Retail all showed an appreciable growth which underlines the resilience of our operating model, relevance of our offerings and above all, the passion and dedication of our associates."

"Given the variants of the virus and fears of a potential third wave, we are watchful of the emerging situation and remain optimistic of the opportunities in our core markets and verticals. We are well positioned and operating diligently to participate in them aggressively," he added.

