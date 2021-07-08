TCS employee headcount hits milestone, with highest ever new hires in Q1

Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer, said: “During the months of April and May, the second wave of pandemic has been quite demanding for the TCS Family. Our thoughts are with the families who suffered personal loss despite our best efforts. I want to acknowledge the temperament and personality of our associates who stood by each other in these stressful times. We continued to place a premium on associate health and wellbeing and have taken vaccination as a priority for all our associates, dependents and contract staff. "