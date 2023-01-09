TCS' employees count goes down. What the management says

While briefing about the Q3 earnings, CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan said, "The growth has been led by our significant investment in talent development through the year. As you know, we have been hiring significantly in the last year, and that has been the bases of our growth. We have been able to leverage that investment and our net headcount addition is about 57,000 year-on-year basis bringing our total associate count to slightly under 6.14 lakh. Our attrition as we had called out earlier has peaked and I am happy to report that on an LTM basis now we have started taking down slightly lower than last quarter at 21.3%"