TCS employees get salary hikes, workforce strength crosses 6 lakh milestone

TCS employees get salary hikes, workforce strength crosses 6 lakh milestone2 min read . 05:17 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest Information Technology (IT) services company in India, added 14,136 employees for the first quarter of the current financial year, but its attrition rate stood at 19.7%.
TCS' workforce stood at 606,331 as on 30 June , a net addition of 14,136 during the quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
Chief HR Officer Milind Lakkad said the IT giant has increased their employees' salary by upto 8%. “Following our annual compensation review, employees received salary increases of 5 to 8%, with top performers getting even bigger hikes. Our empowering, performance-driven work culture is helping us attract local talent across all our key markets," Lakkad said.
The official further said that a continued momentum in hiring has resulted in a milestone quarter, with the employee strength crossing the 600,000 mark.
“The workforce continues to be very diverse, comprising 153 nationalities and with women making up 35.5% of the base," the IT giant noted.
TCS has gradually accelerated its return to office programme in the June quarter, with about 20% of the workforce now working from office.
TCS profit misses estimates
TCS reported a 5.2% rise in June-quarter profit. Net profit rose to ₹9,478 crore in the three months to 30 June, from ₹9,008 crore a year earlier.
The IT giant posted disappointing earnings after fears of a global recession spurred sharp cutbacks in technology spending.
The company's board of directors have declared an interim dividend of around ₹8 per Equity Share of ~1 each of the company.
TCS' revenue from operations for Q1FY23 came at ₹52,758 crore, up over 16% from ₹45,411 crore year-on-year (YoY), and a rise of about 4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).
This kicked off the earnings season as TCS is the first major company to announce financial results.
TCS and smaller rival Infosys are grappling with rapidly shrinking IT budgets as corporations around the world gauge the potential for a recession.
European firms in particular may pull back more than in the US, given the war in Ukraine as well as heightened inflation across the region.
Europe accounts for about a third of TCS's revenue. But the firm has been trying to manage wage inflation while shopping newer cloud services to US clients, particularly in the finance sector. The company has shed more than 10% of its market value in 2022, outperforming Infosys.
At the stock exchanges, the shares of the country's largest IT firm witnessed volatility ahead of the announcement of the earnings. TCS closed 0.7% lower ahead of its quarterly earnings report.