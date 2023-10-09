Israel-Palestine war: TCS monitoring employee safety, say sources

New Delhi: As conflict intensifies between Israel and Palestine, leading Indian IT companies are focusing on ensuring the safety of their employees stationed in Israel, according to sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's top IT services firm, is actively monitoring the situation, the safety of its employees, their families and is in touch with teams which have employees from India.

"We are monitoring , have been in touch with the HR officials there. We are helping them with their safety. There are some employees from India and their families," said the executive who did not to be named. The executive also did not divulge the number of TCS employees in Israel, including those from India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCS did not respond to Mint's queries.

Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented attack by Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on Saturday morning.

While it's estimated that 15,000 to 18,000 Indians, comprising students and professionals, currently reside in Israel, many IT companies work on specialized projects in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Companies like Wipro and Infosys were not available for comments.

The unfolding situation has also led to concerns about Indian professionals in other Middle Eastern nations that might be impacted by potential ripple effects from the conflict.

In related developments, Air India has coordinated with Ethiopian Airlines to evacuate its staff, including flight crews, from Tel Aviv. Mint earlier reported that due to rising tensions, several global airlines, including United Airlines, Delta, Lufthansa, American Airlines, Air France, Ryan Air, and Aegean Airlines, have either suspended or altered their flight schedules in the region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Indian students pursuing advanced degrees at leading Israeli universities are awaiting clarity from authorities. Notably, websites for prominent institutions like Tel Aviv University, University of Haifa, and Technion-Israel Institute of Technology were inaccessible when attempts were made for comments.

Against the backdrop of the conflict, India's Ministry of External Affairs has warned its nationals in Israel to exercise caution and adhere to local safety guidelines, suggesting minimized movement and proximity to secure locations. India has also publicly extended support to Israel following the recent incursions at the Gaza border.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!