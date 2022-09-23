TCS in email to employees: Come to office 3 days a week or face action3 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 05:42 PM IST
Non-compliance will be taken seriously, and administrative measures may be applied: TCS email to employees
Indian multinational information technology (IT) services and consulting giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has sent emails to staff requiring them to work from office at least three days a week. Employees at TCS were informed in an internal email where they were informed that they would need to work from the office three days a week, according to the roster set by their individual supervisors.