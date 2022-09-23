Indian multinational information technology (IT) services and consulting giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has sent emails to staff requiring them to work from office at least three days a week. Employees at TCS were informed in an internal email where they were informed that they would need to work from the office three days a week, according to the roster set by their individual supervisors.

The email did not provide a deadline for the staff members, but it did ask them to get in touch with their HR business partners for more information.

Earlier, TCS had taken a social media approach to persuade the employees to come to office. TCS used platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram in a campaign started a few weeks ago.

The software services company tried to evoke nostalgia about working from the office via social media posts.

It’s time to relive all the fun moments with your coworkers. ‘Chair’ your favorite work stories with us in the comments below.



Welcome back! #TogetherWeBelong pic.twitter.com/RWWwhFLPEH — Life at TCS (@People_TCS) September 9, 2022

TCS 25x25 model

According to TCS 25x25 plan, the IT giant would adopt a new operating model in which only 25% of its workforce would be in the office at any given point in time. The plan will be introduced in a phased manner by 2025.

“Whenever the pandemic is contained and we start normalizing, we will start transitioning to a more hybrid working model in line with our Vision 25x25, that captures all the benefits of the remote model and addresses its challenges," a top executive had said.

“We envisage that by year 2025, no more than 25% of our employees would need to be at a TCS facility at a point in time, and no individual would have to spend more than 25% of their time at a TCS facility to be 100% productive. We believe this is a more balanced approach, and will give our employees the best of both worlds. In this model, the role of the office itself will change significantly."

"In the new model offices will become ideation and innovation hubs, using in-person interactions for brainstorming and team-building, while day-to-day work can be performed from anywhere."

Here is TCS email to employees

Greetings!

As you are aware, we have started work from office and our senior leaders have been working from TCS offices for a while now as things have become normal. It is now time that our larger teams should start working from office as well. This will also be an opportunity to welcome a significant number of our new colleagues, who have joined us over the last two years most of whom have not yet been to a TCS office.

As part of our 'Return to Office' initiative, all TCSers are expected to work from office at least 3 days a week. Your respective managers will now roster you to work from TCS office and you shall receive notifications regarding the same. In case you need any support, please reach out to your HR Business Partner.

Kindly note that adherence to rostering is mandatory and your attendance will be tracked. Needless to mention, any non-compliance will be taken seriously, and administrative measures may be applied.

I am sure each one of you will comply to the requirement of 'Return to Office' and will help in making the workplace vibrant again.

Looking forward to see you in office!

Regards