TCS ends hybrid mode of working, asks employees to attend office 5 days a week from 1 Oct
India's largest IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has ended the hybrid work policy for its employees and with effect from 1 October, all employees are asked to work from the office for five days a week. Currently, employees are attending the office for three days a week but the company ended the hybrid work model in an internal communication.