India's largest IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has ended the hybrid work policy for its employees and with effect from 1 October, all employees are asked to work from the office for five days a week. Currently, employees are attending the office for three days a week but the company ended the hybrid work model in an internal communication. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"As communicated by the CEO and chief human resources officer (CHRO) in various townhalls, it is mandatory for all associates to attend office on all the working days (5 days per week if there are no holidays) starting 1 October 2023," news platform CNBC-TV18 quoted the official mail to the employees of TCS.

The development is not surprising as TCS has been emphasizing the work-from-office model for a while now. In its FY23 annual report, the company stressed the importance of physical interaction among employees. While mentioning that half of the TCS workforce was hired after March 2020, the annual report emphasized the role of acculturation which can allow employees to learn from each other's behavior and know different ways of thinking.

“Without those interactions, employee engagement as well as acculturation got badly impacted. All these factors led us to gradually bring back people to our offices during the year," the annual report said.

Post-pandemic dilemma In the post-pandemic world, the corporate world is treading a cautious path between allowing Work From Home or calling employees back to the office. As the WFH jobs grew in the market, the employees are even making decisions to quit one company in lieu of a WFH job at some other company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the experts, WFH provides work flexibility but on the other hand companies and employees miss out on many intangible factors which are possible in offices only.

