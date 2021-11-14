Indian IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has decided to end the work from home regime and call its employees back to offices. The transition to will begin from next week, with employees asked to report to their designated base branches by November 15, Monday.

TCS is calling its employees back to offices in preparation for its 25/25 model, which is expected to be implemented by 2025. The hybrid model mandates that only 25 per cent of the workforce will be required to work in offices at any given point of time. Also, employees will not need to spend more than 25 per cent of their time at work.

“Towards the end of CY’21, we will encourage our associates to return to offices, at least initially, before we switch to the 25/25 model. This will be done in a phased and flexible manner and will depend on respective team leaders and the requirements of each team/ project. We are committed to the 25/ 25 model, but before transitioning to the model we need to start by getting people back to office and gradually evolve to 25/25," TCS said in a statement to The Economic Times.

The Indian software giant has a 5,28,748 strong workforce, of which only 5 per cent are currently working from offices.

An earlier statement posted on the TCS website, the company said, “As employees prepare to return to office after months of working from home, organizations must transform their workplaces to create a purpose-led and adaptable enterprise. They require a comprehensive plan for safety, security and basic health needs of employees guided by empathy, engagement and empowerment."

“To ensure workplace safety that employees can trust, organizations will need to monitor their return-to-work readiness in real time, support data-driven decisions and communicate more effectively," it added.

To this end, the company has put in place TCS Safe Workplace to ensure a smooth workplace transition by monitoring the key criteria, it said. It helps minimise the complexities involved in redefining safety protocols to maintain social distancing, the Indian major further said.

With companies adopting digital transformation and innovations to ensure work continuity amid the Covid-19, a successful hybrid work environment would remain relevant in 2022 too even as pandemic concerns have eased, sas per industry watchers.

According to a survey by Nasscom and job portal Indeed, around 70 per cent of IT companies are trying to make the hybrid model work effectively. The survey found that 66 per cent of the respondents reported higher employee satisfaction working remotely.

