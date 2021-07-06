Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said that it has entered into a strategic partnership with India’s premier OTT streaming platform, SonyLIV, to help create an innovative business model enabled by digital technologies, enhance customer experience.

The partnership will leverage TCS’ next-gen digital capabilities, global expertise, domain knowledge and innovation ecosystem to define SonyLIV’s platform transformation roadmap for India and global markets, the company said in an exchange filing.

TCS will help enhance its core OTT platform to leverage AI and machine learning to provide personalized experiences to subscribers across devices. It will also help SonyLIV use data and insights to monetize content and create new revenue streams.

Additionally, TCS will set up a world-class Experience Design Center leveraging its innovation labs, where it will deploy its Location Independent Agile Model to accelerate innovation by rapidly prototyping and helping SonyLIV launch new best-in-class features ahead of the market.

Danish Khan, Business Head, SonyLIV, Sony Entertainment Television and Studio Next, said, “We are delighted to have TCS on board as our technology partner. We will work closely with the TCS leadership team in India, US and UK to enhance the user experience of SonyLIV. Further, we hope to harness the TCS global talent reach, infrastructure and global centers of excellence to bring innovations that will improve engagement and provide a delightful consumer experience."

“Through this partnership, TCS will bring its deep domain knowledge in the media and OTT industry along with worldclass technology capabilities to enable SonyLIV to innovate at speed and scale. TCS will leverage its global innovation ecosystem to introduce next-gen immersive and interactive features to enrich the overall customer experience," said Ujjwal Mathur, Country Head, TCS India.

