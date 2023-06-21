TCS expands partnership with British pension scheme Nest, signs $1.1 billion contract for initial tenue of 10 years2 min read 21 Jun 2023, 09:37 PM IST
IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and the UK's largest workplace pension scheme, Nest on Wednesday expanded their long-standing partnership to focus on digitally transforming Nest's scheme administration services, delivering enhanced member experiences and furthering the scheme’s mission of delivering better retirement outcomes for people across the United Kingdom.
