TCS expects attrition rate to reach at pre-pandemic levels in second half of this year2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 06:41 PM IST
- TCS said, IT services attrition on an LTM basis continued to trend down and was at 20.1%
IT giant TCS continued to see a downward slope in its attrition rate even in fourth quarter of FY23. In Q4, the company's attrition rate of IT services dropped to 20.1% compared to 21.3% in Q3FY23. Unlike the preceding quarter, TCS also recorded a net addition of 821 employees in Q4. Going ahead, TCS' chief HR Milind Lakkad expects the attrition rate to reach at pre-pandemic levels in the second half of this year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×