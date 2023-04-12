IT giant TCS continued to see a downward slope in its attrition rate even in fourth quarter of FY23. In Q4, the company's attrition rate of IT services dropped to 20.1% compared to 21.3% in Q3FY23. Unlike the preceding quarter, TCS also recorded a net addition of 821 employees in Q4. Going ahead, TCS' chief HR Milind Lakkad expects the attrition rate to reach at pre-pandemic levels in the second half of this year.

