TCS expects robust growth from BFSI sector in Europe

India’s largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ) Ltd is eyeing strong growth in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector from Europe, as they are undergoing digital transformation and renewing their existing partnerships.

BFSI is the largest vertical for TCS, which grew 6.2% sequentially in the September quarter and contributed 31.3% to its total revenue. “Many European banks and insurance companies are going through a second generation of outsourcing as their earlier deals were stuck 10-15 years ago. In the last 2-3 years, we have been able to position ourselves very well in the Nordics, Italy and Baltics. We have also invested in strong teams in each of these regions and these are yielding benefit now," Krithi Krithivasan, president, BFSI, TCS, said in an interview.

Growth in the BFSI sector was driven by digitization of customer-facing and back-office processes as physical interactions with customers are restricted because of the pandemic, said Krithivasan. “Also, in contrast to the 2008 liquidity crisis, this time banks are a solution to the problem as the government is routing all stimulus measures through banks," he added.

Banks are investing heavily in moving to the cloud, which offers greater flexibility and ability to launch products and solutions. “Cloud is being adopted not just as a cost play but also for resilience," he said.

The European Cloud Centre of TCS in Finland, which provides end-to-end infrastructure services, has just gone live with two financial services clients. “This centre has been scaled up to service more clients within the European Union," said Krithivasan.

Recently, TCS announced two strategic acquisitions centred around strengthening its play in the BFSI vertical. In November, it acquired Postbank Systems AG, the technology services unit of Frankfurt-based Deutsche Bank AG, to expand its footprint in Germany and strengthen its growth outlook.

TCS also said it will acquire certain assets and employees of Pramerica Systems Ireland from insurance firm Prudential Financial Inc (PFI). The deal allows TCS to expand its near-shore capabilities and service other customers in Ireland, the UK, Europe, and the US. “Ireland is uniquely positioned to play a leading role in the digital economy. This key investment deepens our relationship with PFI and gives us a new delivery capability in Ireland with specialised expertise that significantly strengthens our ability to meet the growth and transformation needs of our customers globally," said Krithivasan.

