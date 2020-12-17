TCS expects robust growth from BFSI sector in Europe

BFSI is the largest vertical for TCS, which grew 6.2% sequentially in the September quarter and contributed 31.3% to its total revenue. “Many European banks and insurance companies are going through a second generation of outsourcing as their earlier deals were stuck 10-15 years ago. In the last 2-3 years, we have been able to position ourselves very well in the Nordics, Italy and Baltics. We have also invested in strong teams in each of these regions and these are yielding benefit now," Krithi Krithivasan, president, BFSI, TCS, said in an interview.