TCS extends partnership with SBI for tech solutions

Prior to that, TCS collaborated with SBI to plan and execute the simultaneous merger of five associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank. The colossal undertaking involved integrating over 200 business processes, over 43 IT applications, 17,500 products, and over 50 billion database records, and impacting over 50,000 tellers across 7,000 branches. Immaculate planning and execution ensured accomplishment of all goals – without any interruption to services – in just six weeks.