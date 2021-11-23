TCS extends partnership with Swiss Re to develop futuristic workplace

BENGALURU: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has expanded its 18-year-long strategic partnership with Swiss Re, a Switzerland-based reinsurance company, to help the latter build a more social and open digital workspace leveraging the Cloud to drive greater collaboration and innovation.

As part of this, TCS said it will help Swiss Re to develop its future-ready, cloud-based digital workplace using Microsoft technologies and manage the underlying operations. “Adopting agile ways of working, Swiss Re and TCS will work collaboratively to deliver a persona-based, insights-driven user experience for over 18,000 end-users," TCS said in a statement.

TCS will help Swiss Re enhance operational excellence through “state-of-the-art, lean processes across the end-to-end workplace support function by bringing automation and implementing DevOps best practices."

A key focus area of this partnership will be to accelerate the innovation pipeline within the organisation, specifically in areas of immersive experiences and artificial intelligence (AI) with the support of edge technologies in the market, which will help Swiss Re boost its Hybrid Collaboration strategy.

“The key to building an innovative, future-ready organization is a vibrant digital workplace that fosters creativity and collaboration, while keeping data and interactions secure. TCS is thrilled to expand its long-standing partnership with Swiss Re to build a new digital workplace using Microsoft technologies, and help them accelerate their innovation and growth," said Siva Ganesan, global head, Microsoft Business Unit, TCS.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.