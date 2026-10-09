TCS' first reaction to US green card suspension: ‘We don’t expect an impact as…’

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has responded to the US government's move to suspend it and other major IT firms from the employment-based green card programme amid investigations into alleged misuse of the system.
In a statement on Friday, TCS said, “We have noted the announcement by the US Government on the Permanent Labour Certification Program (PERM) and TCS will comply with any directive from the Department of Labour. Our workforce strategy in the US is anchored in hiring local talent, supported by a robust campus recruitment model. We have built a significant local workforce across 31 offices and delivery centres throughout the country."
"As we had announced earlier, we intend to hire an additional 15,000 people in the US over the next five years, to further augment our local workforce. Our PERM applications were in single digits in the last two years and hence we do not expect the suspension of the program to impact our workforce strategy and customer engagements,” the statement added.
Quick answers to key questions
TCS said it would comply with any Department of Labour directive. It added that its US workforce strategy focuses on hiring local talent and that it does not expect the suspension to affect its workforce plans or customer engagements.
TCS said its PERM applications were in single digits over the previous two years. It also said it has a significant local workforce across 31 US offices and delivery centres.
TCS said it intends to hire an additional 15,000 people in the US over the next five years to strengthen its local workforce.
The US government said it would not accept new PERM applications or process pending applications involving the suspended companies. PERM is a labour-certification step in the employment-based green-card process.
PERM and H-1B serve different purposes: PERM is linked to permanent employment and a green-card process, while H-1B is a temporary work visa. The related coverage says companies can still deploy temporary H-1B visa holders.
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