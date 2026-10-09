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TCS' first reaction to US green card suspension: ‘We don’t expect an impact as…’

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated9 Oct 2026, 09:28 AM IST
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TCS said it will use client-specific contextual knowledge to jointly build generative AI applications for clients. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
TCS said it will use client-specific contextual knowledge to jointly build generative AI applications for clients. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
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Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has responded to the US government's move to suspend it and other major IT firms from the employment-based green card programme, saying it does not expect any impact on its workforce strategy or client engagements coming from the ban

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In a statement on Friday, TCS said, “We have noted the announcement by the US Government on the Permanent Labour Certification Program (PERM) and TCS will comply with any directive from the Department of Labour. Our workforce strategy in the US is anchored in hiring local talent, supported by a robust campus recruitment model. We have built a significant local workforce across 31 offices and delivery centres throughout the country."

"As we had announced earlier, we intend to hire an additional 15,000 people in the US over the next five years, to further augment our local workforce. Our PERM applications were in single digits in the last two years and hence we do not expect the suspension of the program to impact our workforce strategy and customer engagements,” the statement added.

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The latest action comes amid mounting challenges for Indian IT companies in the US, including tighter scrutiny of work visas and higher costs for H-1B applicants. The latest development in the US - the biggest market for the USD 300-billion Indian IT industry - adds to uncertainty for tech outsourcers that rely on the cross-border movement of skilled professionals.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More

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