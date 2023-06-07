India's largest IT firm TCS paid ₹30 crore salary to former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan in FY23, sees 118% jump in 3 years1 min read 07 Jun 2023, 08:23 PM IST
Former TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan's salary increased by nearly 13.2% YoY to around ₹30 crore in FY23, while his salary spiked almost 118% in three years.
India's largest IT firm in terms of market share, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) paid approximately ₹30 crore to its former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan in the financial year FY23. This is an increase of nearly 13.2% on year-on-year basis. But Gopinathan who resigned from his chief executive post earlier this year, has seen his salary spike to nearly 118% in a span of 3 years.
