India's largest IT firm in terms of market share, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) paid approximately ₹30 crore to its former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan in the financial year FY23. This is an increase of nearly 13.2% on year-on-year basis. But Gopinathan who resigned from his chief executive post earlier this year, has seen his salary spike to nearly 118% in a span of 3 years.

As per the annual report for FY23, TCS revealed that Rajesh Gopinathan earned a salary of ₹1.73 crore, while his benefits, perquisites and allowances stood at ₹2.43 crore. While he earned a commission of ₹25 crore. Overall, he took home around ₹29.16 crore in FY23.

In FY22, Gopinathan's salary was at ₹2,5.77 crore, while he earned around ₹20.37 crore in FY21 and ₹13.38 crore in FY20.

From 2019-20 to 2022-23, Gopinathan's salary skyrocketed by at least 117.94% in 3 years.

In March this year, Gopinathan resigned from his post as CEO and MD at TCS pursue other interests. He has been replaced by K. Krithivasan who has over a three-decade of experience with the company and in the overall IT sector as well. The new CEO took charge at TCS from June 1, 2023.