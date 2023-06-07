Home/ Companies / News/  India's largest IT firm TCS paid 30 crore salary to former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan in FY23, sees 118% jump in 3 years
India's largest IT firm TCS paid ₹30 crore salary to former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan in FY23, sees 118% jump in 3 years

 1 min read 07 Jun 2023, 08:23 PM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar

Former TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan's salary increased by nearly 13.2% YoY to around ₹30 crore in FY23, while his salary spiked almost 118% in three years.

In March this year, Gopinathan resigned from his post as CEO and MD at TCS pursue other interests. (Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)Premium
India's largest IT firm in terms of market share, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) paid approximately 30 crore to its former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan in the financial year FY23. This is an increase of nearly 13.2% on year-on-year basis. But Gopinathan who resigned from his chief executive post earlier this year, has seen his salary spike to nearly 118% in a span of 3 years.

As per the annual report for FY23, TCS revealed that Rajesh Gopinathan earned a salary of 1.73 crore, while his benefits, perquisites and allowances stood at 2.43 crore. While he earned a commission of 25 crore. Overall, he took home around 29.16 crore in FY23.

In FY22, Gopinathan's salary was at 2,5.77 crore, while he earned around 20.37 crore in FY21 and 13.38 crore in FY20.

From 2019-20 to 2022-23, Gopinathan's salary skyrocketed by at least 117.94% in 3 years.

In March this year, Gopinathan resigned from his post as CEO and MD at TCS pursue other interests. He has been replaced by K. Krithivasan who has over a three-decade of experience with the company and in the overall IT sector as well. The new CEO took charge at TCS from June 1, 2023.

