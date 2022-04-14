This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
TCS is the largest IT service provider by revenue in the UK with roughly 18,000 employees and is a significant contributor to the UK economy and to local community initiatives across the country, the company said
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said it has been chosen as a strategic partner by UK's Financial Ombudsman Service to accelerate digital transformation.
“The Ombudsman has partnered with TCS to enhance and futureproof its digital services capabilities, to help achieve its goal of preventing complaints and unfairness, and for better serving and supporting its customers," read a TCS statement.
TCS will help futureproof the Ombudsman's technology capabilities with a new digital portal that would improve the experience for complainants and respondents.
The company will also develop and maintain a complaint management and reporting system to enhance the Ombudsman's public service offering and organisation performance.
“This partnership with the Ombudsman strengthens our collaboration in the UK public sector financial services, and we are pleased to be their partner of choice for future-proofing their technologies and managing their digital transformation strategy," said Amit Kapur, the head of TCS UK&I.
"The Ombudsman’s customer-centric focus aligns with our own goals, and we look forward to working together to enhance the digital experience for all users," he added.
Operating within the UK public services sector, the Ombudsman provides free and easy-to-use services that help resolve complaints between consumers, small businesses, and financial services businesses.
Commenting on the development, Nicola Wadham, Chief Information Officer, The Financial Ombudsman Service, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with TCS to help support the transformation of our service".
“We share a common desire to create digital channels that make a difference in serving all our customers, both businesses and consumers, by increasing accessibility to our service and improving our response times," he added.
The contract follows a competitive procurement process launched in July 2021, as part of the ombudsman's commitment to continual improvement of its technology and digital services.