TCS headcount rises marginally in Q4 FY26 amid reports of higher senior-level attrition

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a marginal increase of around 2,300 in its total employee headcount in Q4 FY26 during the announcement of its financial results today, April 9.

The company's employee base stood at 584,519 in Q4 FY26, up 0.40% from 582,163 employees recorded in the previous quarter of FY26.

TCS had associates from 149 nationalities in its workforce at the end of Q3 FY26, with women accounting for 35.1% of the total employee base. Further details for Q4FY26 are likely to be divulged by the company in its conference call later today.

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Meanwhile, the last twelve months (LTM) voluntary attrition rose marginally by 20 bps to 13.7%, according to a CNBC TV-18 report. The figure stood at 13.5% in the quarter ended December 2025.

Salary hike The company also announced the implementation of annual salary increases across all grades from 1st April.

“We are pleased to implement annual salary increases across all grades effective 1st April. In Q4, we continued to invest in a future‑ready workforce with strong additions across experienced talent and campus hires. Building an AI‑first culture and equipping our people with AI‑ready skills remained a key priority in FY26 and will continue into FY27, as we align closely with our customers’ evolving needs,” said Sudeep Kunnumal, Chief HR Officer, TCS.

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Higher senior-level attrition The company posted an increase in its headcount even as it is reportedly facing higher attrition among senior-level employees.

According to a Mint report, at least 300 of 1,800 senior executives have left the company in eight months through 31 March, representing at least 16% churn among senior positions, the highest since the country's largest software services provider went public in 2004.

Executives with over two decades of experience, who included principal consultants, vice presidents, and senior vice presidents, have stepped down from their roles during this period, Mint reported, citing people aware of the matter.

The company is reportedly undergoing a broader operational overhaul in a bid to shift away from its long-standing image as a lifetime employer.

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TCS Q4 results TCS on Thursday reported a 12.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit for the January-March quarter of the previous financial year (Q4 FY26) at ₹13,718 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit stood at ₹12,224 crore, according to its exchange filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose 9.6% on a year-on-year basis to ₹70,698 crore from ₹64,479 crore in Q4 FY25. Sequentially, or quarter-on-quarter, the company's profit jumped 28.7%, while revenue from operations rose by 5.4%.

Shares of the company have remained under pressure over the past six months, declining nearly 15% to trade around ₹2,590 as of April 9, 2026. The stock has pared some of the earlier losses. It is now hovering closer to its 52-week high of ₹3,630.50, indicating some relief.

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