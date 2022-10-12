On the other hand, Wipro's attrition rate has moderated for the third consecutive quarter. By end of Q2FY23, the company's voluntary attrition measured in the trailing twelve months for the quarter was at 23.0% -- a moderation of 30 basis points from the June 2022 quarter where the attrition rate was at 23.3%. Meanwhile, in Q4FY22, the company's attrition had breached the 23% mark and was at 23.8%. Thereby, the company has seen a consistent drop in attrition rate for three quarters in a row.