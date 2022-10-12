Three major IT companies have announced their second quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) earnings. During this quarter, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has hired more people than compared to peers, while Wipro has made the lowest net addition of employees among the three. All eyes have now shifted towards Infosys which will announce its Q2 results on October 13 and its employees' headcount and attrition rate will be keenly watched.
HCL Tech and Wipro are the latest to present their Q2 result on October 12. While TCS announced its quarterly earnings on October 10.
Here's what you need to know
According to the financial report, TCS' workforce was at 616,171 by end of the September 2022 quarter. As of June 30, 2022, the company's employee headcount was at 606,331.
Thereby, in Q2FY23, TCS made a net addition of 9,840 employees during the quarter. Although, the net hiring was lower compared to Q1FY23 where it added 14,136 employees from March 2022 quarter.
Overall, in the Q2FY23, TCS' workforce continues to be very diverse, comprising 157 nationalities and with women making up 35.7% of the base.
The company's IT services attrition stood at 21.5% on the last twelve months basis in Q2FY23. TCS on October 10, said that with normalizing wage expectations and talent supply catching up across the industry, the company expects attrition to start to taper down in H2 of FY23.
As of September 30, 2022, Wipro's headcount stands at 259,179 employees compared to the count of 258,574 employees as of June 30, 2022. With that, in Q2FY23, Wipro's net addition is 605 employees.
This is far lower compared to the net addition of 15,446 employees in Q1FY23. Also, the company had onboarded more than 10,000 freshers during this period.
Despite hiring less in Q2FY23, Wipro has promoted more than 10,000 colleagues and raised salaries across its bands.
On the other hand, Wipro's attrition rate has moderated for the third consecutive quarter. By end of Q2FY23, the company's voluntary attrition measured in the trailing twelve months for the quarter was at 23.0% -- a moderation of 30 basis points from the June 2022 quarter where the attrition rate was at 23.3%. Meanwhile, in Q4FY22, the company's attrition had breached the 23% mark and was at 23.8%. Thereby, the company has seen a consistent drop in attrition rate for three quarters in a row.
During Q2FY22, Wipro's attrition was low at 20.5%.
As per the regulatory filing, HCL Tech made a net addition of 8,359 employees in Q2FY23 --- more than 4 times the net addition in the June 2022 quarter. The company added 2,089 employees in Q1FY23.
As of September 30, 2022, the company's total headcount was at 219,325 employees compared to 210,966 employees as of June 30, 2022.
HCL Tech also made significant addition of freshers in the quarter under review. In Q2FY23, HCL Tech added 10,339 freshers compared to the addition of 6,023 freshers in Q1FY23 and 5,708 freshers in Q2FY22.
The company's attrition rate, however, remained unchanged at 23.8% in Q2FY23 compared to the previous quarter. As of March 31, 2022, the company's attrition rate was 21.9%. In Q2FY22, HCL Tech's attrition rate stood at 15.7%.
Infosys is yet to announce its Q2 results. More data on employee headcount in this IT giant for Q2FY23 will be available on October 13.
But Infosys employees count stood at 3,35,186 as of June 30, 2022. In Q1FY23, Infosys made the highest hiring compared to the above-mentioned peers. The company's net addition stood at 21,171 employees in June 2022 quarter.
However, Infosys IT services attrition rate has increased to 28.4% in Q1FY23 versus 13.9% in Q1FY22 and 27.7% in Q4FY22.
It will be keenly watched whether Infosys can once again outrun its peers in terms of net hiring for the second quarter of FY23.
For Q2FY23, stock brokerage Sharekhan analysts in their Q2 preview report said, "The company is likely to post highest CC revenue growth of 4.6% q-o-q among Tier-1 IT companies led by robust digital transformational programs of clients and ramp-up of mega deals. However, we expect 170 bps cross currency impact on CC revenues."
The analysts' note added, "We expect EBIT margins to improve by 36 bps q-o-q led by higher utilization, better pricing at term verticals like manufacturing offsetting impact of wage revision, rise in travel cost and supply side issues."
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
