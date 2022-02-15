1 min read.Updated: 15 Feb 2022, 08:47 AM ISTLivemint
TCS is hiring engineering graduates for its 'Off-Campus Digital Hiring' programme
The last date to apply for the job opportunity is February 25
Listen to this article
IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that it will hire engineering graduates for its 'Off-Campus Digital Hiring' programme. The last date to apply for the job opportunity is February 25. The candidates will have to appear for the online test and an interview, the final dates will be announced soon.
Selected candidates will get a salary based on their qualifications. As per the TCS job notification, undergraduates will get ₹7 lakh per annum, while those who have completed their post-graduation can enjoy a salary of ₹7.3 lakh per annum.
Candidates will have to fill out an online application form available on the TCS's official website. After submitting the application candidates need to click on 'Digtal Drive' and complete the process.
TCS: Off-Campus Digital Hiring test pattern
The online exam will consist of questions based on advanced quantitative aptitude, verbal ability, and advanced coding. The total test duration would be 110 minutes.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!