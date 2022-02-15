TCS hiring engineering graduates for various roles. Know salary, other details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that it will hire engineering graduates for its 'Off-Campus Digital Hiring' programme. The last date to apply for the job opportunity is February 25. The candidates will have to appear for the online test and an interview, the final dates will be announced soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Selected candidates will get a salary based on their qualifications. As per the TCS job notification, undergraduates will get ₹7 lakh per annum, while those who have completed their post-graduation can enjoy a salary of ₹7.3 lakh per annum.

TCS: Eligibility criteria for off-campus digital hiring

TCS: Eligibility criteria for off-campus digital hiring

-Minimum aggregate (all subjects in all semesters) marks of 70% or 7 CGPA in each of Class Xth, Class XIIth, Diploma (if applicable), Graduation and Post-Graduation examination is acceptable

- The candidate should not have any backlogs.

-Candidates should have at least 6-12 months of work experience in the IT industry.

- t is mandatory for all candidates to declare gaps in education if any. The overall academic gap should not exceed 24 months until the highest qualification.

TCS Off Campus Digital Hiring: How to apply

Candidates will have to fill out an online application form available on the TCS's official website. After submitting the application candidates need to click on 'Digtal Drive' and complete the process.

TCS: Off-Campus Digital Hiring test pattern

The online exam will consist of questions based on advanced quantitative aptitude, verbal ability, and advanced coding. The total test duration would be 110 minutes.