TCS HR head provides update on work from office numbers

After calling employees to work from office last month, Indian multinational information technology services and consulting giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) updated on Monday that one third of its workforce is coming to office at least twice a week
Chief HR Officer of IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Milind Lakkad, said on Monday that one third of the employees are coming to office at least two times a week. He also said that employees are happy to come to office and this number is going to rise.
Lakkad said, “All our seniors are coming to office. The remaining staff - every project is rostering them. Today one third of our workspace is coming to office at least two times in a week. This number is going to increase and employees are happy to come to work."
N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director, said: “This was another quarter of excellent execution that saw us delivering several transformational projects like the largest migration of 2.3 million policies to our TCS Insurance platform in one go in the UK, or the trading platform at the Gift City."
He further added, "Our delivery leadership congregated during the quarter and are raising the bar further on execution excellence with frameworks like Rigor in Transformation. We are pleased that our office facilities are becoming once again the place of buzz with more and more of our employees and clients celebrating togetherness to realize their full potential."
TCS crossed the ₹10,000 crore mark in terms of profitability during the second quarter of FY23. Sequentially, TCS earnings improved. The company garnered a net profit attributable to shareholders at ₹10,431 crore in Q1FY23 up by 8.4% year-on-year and 10.-5% quarter-on-quarter. Consolidated revenue from operations came in at ₹55,309 crore rising by 18.01% year-on-year and 4.84% quarter-on-quarter.
Last month, TCS had mailed its employees that they need to work from office at least three days a week, according to the roster set by their individual supervisors. The mail also mentioned that administrative action would be taken for non-compliance of the directions.
According to TCS 25x25 plan, the IT giant would adopt a new operating model in which only 25% of its workforce would be in the office at any given point in time. The plan will be introduced in a phased manner by 2025.
