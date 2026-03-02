TCS, Infosys halt trips to Middle East as Dubai Airport closes down, employees advised to exercise caution

Top Indian IT companies including TCS and Infosys have asked their employees to exercise caution and issued travel advisories amid escalating tensions in the Middle East after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran over the weekend, killing its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

TCS and Infosys have multiple offices in the Middle East, which has been battered over the weekend due to the war in Iran as Tehran launched missiles on key Middle Eastern regions including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

TCS issues advisory In an internal advisory issued to employees, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) asked its staff to avoid going outdoors and taking on non-essential travel.

“In light of the ongoing geopolitical developments in the Middle East, all our associates have been advised to stay indoors, avoid non-essential travel, and strictly follow guidance issued by local authorities,” the internal document accessed by Livemint read.

The company has also suspended its travel to and from Middle East for all its employees and associates.

“TCS has suspended all incoming and outgoing travel to and from the Middle East region, including transit, as airspace across several countries remains closed,” as per the advisory.

TCS employs about 9,000 employees in the Middle East and Africa region, according to its website. The company said that its leadership teams are connected with these employees.

“HR and country leadership teams are actively connected with our associates and their families across locations and are closely monitoring their safety and well-being. A call tree has been activated, and associates in impacted and bordering regions are being contacted on priority,” it said.

TCS is also coordinating with Indian Embassies and local authorities in these countries.

“We are also coordinating closely with local authorities and the Indian Embassies to track developments and will continue to provide timely updates as the situation evolves. The safety and well-being of our associates and their families remain our highest priority,” it said.

Infosys alerts employees Indian software service giant, which has significant operations in the Middle East, also issued a similar advisory, according to a report by The Economic Times.

It noted on the significant disruptions due to the restricted airspace and flight cancellations by several airlines.

“The safety and well-being of our employees remain our top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates as required,” Infosys reportedly said in an internal communication.

The company told its employees scheduled to travel in the next 48 hours to check with their airlines about their itinerary and postpone their travel if possible. It advised employees stuck in transit to keep calm and follow the instructions of airlines.

An enquiry to Infosys remained unanswered at the time of writing this article. It will be updated if Livemint gets an official confirmation.

Flight tracking website FlightAware said more than 2,700 flights had been cancelled globally and more than 12,300 delayed as of 1720 GMT Sunday.

Meanwhile, a News18 report noted that senior executives from other major IT firms such as Infosys and HCLTech have been stranded at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports.