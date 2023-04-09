TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank are 3 major Q4 results to watch out this week

Three major companies will be in focus in the holiday-shortened week of stock exchanges ahead of their Q4 results for FY23. These are among the top five most valued firms namely Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and HDFC Bank. The IT and banking sectors will witness flows from investors amidst their quarterly financial performance. Since these three firms are the top heavyweights in their respective segments, Buy and Sell can be seen accordingly in other related stocks. Other companies will follow suit in announcing their Q4 results.

