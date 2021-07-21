Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech hiring target this year: More than 1.1 lakh freshers

TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech hiring target this year: More than 1.1 lakh freshers

India's biggest IT companies to hire more than 1 lakh freshers
2 min read . 01:28 PM IST Livemint

  • TCS will be hiring over 40,000 freshers from campuses in India in the fiscal year 2021-22
  • Infosys plans to hire 35,000 college graduates for FY22 globally

India's biggest IT service companies Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies are expected to welcome more than 1.1 lakh freshers combined this year as hiring activity takes pace on the back of growing demand following robust deal wins as enterprises move to digital and invest more in cloud and cybersecurity along with increased attrition.

TCS freshers hiring

The country's biggest IT company will be hiring over 40,000 freshers from campuses in India in the fiscal year 2021-22, as claimed by the firm in its quarterly earnings update. "From the campus in India, we hired 40,000 last year. We will continue to hire and hire 40,000 or more this year in India," Lakkad said, adding that lateral hiring will also be "robust" this season. The largest employer in the private sector has a base of more than 5 lakh employees with total workforce of 509,058 as of June 30.

Infosys

Infosys plans to hire 35,000 college graduates for FY22 globally. “As the demand for digital talent explodes, rising attrition in the industry poses a near-term challenge. We plan to meet this demand by expanding our hiring program of college graduates for FY 22 to 35,000 globally," its Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao had said in the Q1 earnings announcement said.

Wipro

More than 10,000 people were lateral hires in Wipro in the first quarter, while a little less than 2,000 freshers were onboarded. The company will roll out over 30,000 offer letters this year for freshers to join in FY23. Of the 30,000 offers, 22,000 freshers are expected to join.

However, Wipro CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte stated that higher attrition is becoming a universal issue and that Wipro is adapting quickly to tackle the challenge.

HCL Tech

HCL Technologies will welcome over 20,000 freshers this year. "This year, we are targeting anywhere between 20,000-22,000 freshers and I will not be surprised if we cross this number...in Q2, we are targeting (to onboard) 6,000 (freshers)," its Chief Human Resources Officer Apparao V V had said in a briefing recently. The firm, in 2020, had onboarded 14,600 freshers globally.

