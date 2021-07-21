The country's biggest IT company will be hiring over 40,000 freshers from campuses in India in the fiscal year 2021-22, as claimed by the firm in its quarterly earnings update. "From the campus in India, we hired 40,000 last year. We will continue to hire and hire 40,000 or more this year in India," Lakkad said, adding that lateral hiring will also be "robust" this season. The largest employer in the private sector has a base of more than 5 lakh employees with total workforce of 509,058 as of June 30.