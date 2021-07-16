TCS, Infosys, Wipro to hire more than 1 lakh freshers

The country's biggest IT company TCS will be hiring over 40,000 freshers from campuses in India in the fiscal year 2021-22. The firm, the largest employer in the private sector with a base of more than 5 lakh employees, had hired 40,000 graduates from campuses in 2020 and will do better on that number, the company's chief of global human resources Milind Lakkad had said last week.