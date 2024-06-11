TCS, Infosys witness dip in younger employees
Summary
- Mint's analysis shows the share of young workers in TCS's workforce has fallen from 59% in FY22 to 50.3% in FY24. For Infosys, that's a drop from 60% to 55% over the same period. Analysts attribute this to low growth of the IT services companies, and not to generative AI taking away jobs.
Bengaluru: India’s top two information technology (IT) services companies, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Infosys Ltd, have witnessed a decline in the count of staff aged 30 years or less, over the past two years.