TCS, Infosys witness dip in younger employees

“In an environment when the IT services sector’s growth was fast until 2022, companies knew that there were projects to deploy new hires so they would hire more. Now growth expectation are low, which is why the fresher intake is low. Once growth revives, the younger employee headcount might pick up," said Pankaj Kapoor, senior vice-president and head of strategy, investor relations & ESG, at Mumbai-based business process management company Firstsource.