AI is boosting the legacy business for top Indian IT firms, for now
Jas Bardia 5 min read 23 Oct 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
Four major IT outsourcers report a rise in software modernization deals as companies automate IT tasks with AI. TCS and Infosys lead at a time US tariffs and higher H-1B visa costs pose a risk to Indian IT services providers.
Four of the country’s five largest offshore services providers have reported an increase in software modernization deals as Fortune companies prepare to automate much of their backend tech work.
