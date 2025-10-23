AI is boosting the legacy business for top Indian IT firms, for now

Four of the country’s five largest offshore services providers have reported an increase in software modernization deals as Fortune companies prepare to automate much of their backend tech work.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, and Wipro Ltd reported a significant uptick in such deals, according to their earnings calls with analysts for the second quarter ended September. Two of the four said artificial intelligence (AI) is expediting software upgrades to automate clients’ tech functions.

According to at least one analyst, TCS and Infosys are getting a higher share of such legacy or core modernization deals. These involve replacing or transforming a company’s old information technology (IT) software with new ones that can handle large amounts of data and perform AI tasks quickly.

“...firms are investing in their digital core, preparing them for AI. This requires them to modernize much of their legacy so they can more easily get at the data," said Peter Bendor-Samuel, founder of Everest Research. “...Firms have long wanted to modernize their legacy, but the (high) cost has caused them to defer this expense. AI and the AI-related tools are significantly reducing the cost."

For homegrown IT services companies, such contracts offer an opportunity at a time when the $283-billion sector faces an uncertain FY26 due to tariff fluctuations and visa flip-flops in the US.

TCS, Infosys lead

“...As you would appreciate, many of our customers globally have a lot of technology debt that they have carried over the years," K Krithivasan, chief executive officer at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), said during the company’s post-earnings analyst call on 9 October. “GenAI and Agentic AI are powerful tools to really address the tech debt. You can use these AI, GenAI to understand the legacy code, and forward-engineer and deliver the new code. Modernization with AI is a huge opportunity, and we are seeing a significant uptick across customers."

According to Krithivasan, these are short-term deals that can be completed within a quarter. TCS's management also noted that the company is actively looking at delivering business outcomes with AI in a matter of weeks as part of its AI strategy for customers.

The Mumbai-based firm is also eyeing heightened deal activity in application support services and software development.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh called the overhaul of legacy software a huge opportunity because of AI.

“...in the past, without the AI tools, you could do modernization, but clients needed a longer time horizon. With some of the AI tools, the time horizon becomes less and as a consequence, the ROI (return on investment) for the client on that program is much better," Parekh said in response to Mint’s question during the company’s post-earnings press conference on 16 October. “What we anticipate now is, as the AI tools mature, we will see more and more of them (AI) being deployed on the modernization program."

According to Phil Fersht, chief executive of HFS Research, TCS and Infosys have the “highest exposure by volume", especially in banking, insurance, and healthcare, where legacy systems create both the biggest risk and biggest opportunity. “Wipro and HCLTech have been more aggressive repositioning as transformation partners rather than maintenance shops."

While TCS and Infosys said AI is hastening legacy modernization, India’s third-largest software services provider HCLTech said the spending on non-essential IT services is also gaining momentum because of tech transformation deals.

“I think the biggest demand elasticity is in modernization. While discretionary spend is whatever it is, we are seeing a number of programs which are coming up based on legacy modernization," said CEO C Vijayakumar during the company’s post-earnings call with analysts on 13 October. He said the clients who were skeptical about deploying funds on such projects are now more keen.

“Like we called out a very large legacy modernization program for Ericsson in our Investor Release and a very large European retailer as well. They were probably not even looking at these programs a year ago," said Vijayakumar. “With a lot of conviction and proof points on what can be done, they are much more open. And now these are close to $100-million plus programs, which is quite big from a discretionary spend perspective. This is where the demand might open up as we see more and more success."

AI changes the game

IT vendors are using AI to modernise backends for companies. For instance, a retailer might run software to manage inventory, order tracking, and customer feedback. Using automation, such software can be upgraded to perform tasks in less time, saving costs and energy.

Wipro said banks and healthcare providers stand to gain the most from such contracts.

“In the BFSI sector, the clients are modernizing a lot of their core in addition to vendor consolidation and efficiencies provided through AI," said Srini Pallia, CEO of Wipro, during the company’s post-earnings analyst call on 16 October.

He added that healthcare companies also stand to benefit from more cost takeout, more modernization as they navigate uncertain policies in the US. The country’s fourth-largest IT company gets over a third of its business from banks and about 15% from healthcare companies, respectively.

None of the homegrown IT services companies discloses their revenue from legacy modernization contracts or the number of such contracts they participate in.

“Legacy modernization represents 25-35% of new deal activity for the big four, up from 15-20% three years ago. But the game has changed," said Fersht. “It's no longer about lifting apps to the cloud. It's about making systems AI-ready: APIs, clean data, integration layers. Clients aren't buying one-time projects anymore. They're buying continuous transformation partnerships."

TCS’s July-September revenue rose 0.6% sequentially to $7.47 billion, while Infosys reported a 2.73% increase to $5.08 billion. HCLTech’s Q2 revenue grew 2.79% to $3.64 billion, while Wipro’s rose 0.65% to $2.6 billion.

"The momentum in legacy modernization deals is driven by a conflation of issues, including reacting to the macro-economic headwinds and the ambition to scale AI workloads," said Thomas Reuner, principal analyst at Pierre Audoin Consultants. “Thus, organizations are looking for capabilities to deliver automation, process optimization, and vendor consolidation."