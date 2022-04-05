TCS inks 'material multi-year contract' with US company. Read here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
TCS has signed a material multi-year contract with a large American company expanding its long-standing partnership to accelerate their cloud transformation journey, as per the company BSE filing
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday announced that it has signed a 'material multi-year contract' with a large US company, expanding its long-standing partnership to accelerate their cloud transformation journey.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday announced that it has signed a 'material multi-year contract' with a large US company, expanding its long-standing partnership to accelerate their cloud transformation journey.
IT services company, in a regulatory filing said, the transformation will serve as a platform for their future growth enabling business expansion, incubate new business models, improving customer experience and other strategic benefits.
IT services company, in a regulatory filing said, the transformation will serve as a platform for their future growth enabling business expansion, incubate new business models, improving customer experience and other strategic benefits.
The company said in a BSE filing, "TCS has signed a material multi-year contract with a large American company expanding its long-standing partnership to accelerate their cloud transformation journey and transform their technology landscape into a modern hybrid cloud stack for greater agility, flexibility, and improved operational resilience."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The cloud enabled operating model will be powered with advanced cognitive automation capabilities which will improve availability of business applications and enhance user experience, the BSE filing added.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!