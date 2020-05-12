TCS iON launches platform for students to find virtual internships

MUMBAI : Tapping into the need for virtual internships during lockdown, TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched Remote Internships, a digital product to connect students directly with corporates and industry mentors and provide a structured learning environment to execute the internship projects remotely. The internship projects will address the needs of graduate students from engineering, science and business streams.

This product offers students internship opportunities round the year, even during the pandemic, while providing companies with a structured digital framework that is compliant with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) guidelines. The platform will help companies post internship opportunities online. Students can browse through the listed internships, see what project themes are trending, and apply for the relevant ones. Credits will be awarded depending on the kind of projects chosen.

Remote internships provides a structured learning environment with access to industry mentors, industry-curated learning material, projects, and videos or webinars. Interns can also interact and share ideas with peers and the mentors through a social format. Academic guides can track each student’s progress for award of academic credits. It includes a feature to conduct exit tests and integrate the viva voce score as well.

Lately telecom companies Airtel and Jio announced initiatives to offer virtual internships to students who would have missed the opportunity due to the lockdown. Consumer goods company P&G has also launched a similar initiative. However, those our specific initiatives for internships in the respective companies.

Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON, said, “We are excited to launch this product just in time for the summer internships, and bring the industry and students together on a single digital platform. Through this product we hope to enable streamlined and uninterrupted learning for students on trending industry topics, ensuring that they earn their academic credits, even in the midst of a pandemic."

Within technology, projects are panned across topics such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, DevOps, robotic process automation, blockchain, cloud, etc, with the intent of giving students an exposure to trending technologies through related industry mentors. Business domain topics cover banking, automotive, education, talent management, marketing, EdTech, product management, finance and economy, etc, giving an opportunity to understand and contribute towards real life scenarios and problems.

As part of the launch, more than 100 internship projects have been curated under a large number of domains for students to explore. A report by NASSCOM’s – Future Skilling for the Digital Economy said that incorporating digital skill development has become a ley business priority, with around 94 % of organisations integrating digital skill-building, as a part of their overall organisational strategy.

